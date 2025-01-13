Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.04
34.04
34.04
34.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.69
-28.73
-29.33
-29.88
Net Worth
7.35
5.31
4.71
4.16
Minority Interest
Debt
5.18
0.32
0.49
0.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.53
5.63
5.2
4.41
Fixed Assets
1.61
1.64
1.66
1.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.79
3.95
3.53
2.65
Inventories
1.74
4.3
1.59
0.49
Inventory Days
5
Sundry Debtors
15.38
20.35
24.32
10.42
Debtor Days
106.53
Other Current Assets
0.41
0.36
1.53
0.23
Sundry Creditors
-6.2
-20.95
-23.79
-8.43
Creditor Days
86.19
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
-0.11
-0.12
-0.05
Cash
0.11
0.04
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
12.51
5.63
5.21
4.42
