Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

32.63
(2.51%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:32:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.04

34.04

34.04

34.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.69

-28.73

-29.33

-29.88

Net Worth

7.35

5.31

4.71

4.16

Minority Interest

Debt

5.18

0.32

0.49

0.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.53

5.63

5.2

4.41

Fixed Assets

1.61

1.64

1.66

1.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.79

3.95

3.53

2.65

Inventories

1.74

4.3

1.59

0.49

Inventory Days

5

Sundry Debtors

15.38

20.35

24.32

10.42

Debtor Days

106.53

Other Current Assets

0.41

0.36

1.53

0.23

Sundry Creditors

-6.2

-20.95

-23.79

-8.43

Creditor Days

86.19

Other Current Liabilities

-0.54

-0.11

-0.12

-0.05

Cash

0.11

0.04

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

12.51

5.63

5.21

4.42

