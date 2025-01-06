Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.39
-0.05
-0.41
-0.34
Depreciation
-0.02
0
-0.35
-0.37
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.57
1.94
0.2
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
0.93
1.88
-0.56
-0.48
Capital expenditure
0.06
-18.13
-0.27
-5.63
Free cash flow
0.99
-16.24
-0.84
-6.11
Equity raised
-60.55
-60.35
-59.43
-58.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.29
0.2
0.16
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-59.26
-76.4
-60.12
-64.67
