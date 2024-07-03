Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹31.36
Prev. Close₹32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹31.36
Day's Low₹31.36
52 Week's High₹52.65
52 Week's Low₹18.77
Book Value₹2.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)106.69
P/E84.21
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.04
34.04
34.04
34.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.69
-28.73
-29.33
-29.88
Net Worth
7.35
5.31
4.71
4.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.69
38.02
6.61
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-6.11
474.7
8,448.5
-37.58
Raw materials
-34.78
-37.26
-6.51
-0.01
As % of sales
97.44
97.99
98.5
19.57
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.34
-0.05
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.39
-0.05
-0.41
-0.34
Depreciation
-0.02
0
-0.35
-0.37
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.57
1.94
0.2
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.11
474.7
8,448.5
-37.58
Op profit growth
-389.58
-1.27
21.42
-21.77
EBIT growth
-840.23
-87.06
20.07
-26.02
Net profit growth
-808.49
-86.54
20.05
-25.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Krunal Ravjibhai Patel
Managing Director
Rushabh Ravjibhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Janayash Desai
Independent Director
Rishi B
Independent Director
Viabhavi Patel
Independent Director
Divyakant Zaveri
Nominee
R Bhuvaneshwari
Independent Director
Gargi Neel Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Choubey
Reports by Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
Promoted jointly by R K Jajoo and K L Puri along with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) in Feb.92, Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd has been a pioneer company set up in India for manufacturing Button Mushroom with a capacity of 3000 tonnes per annum (TPA). Mushrooms are produced utilizing agricultural wastes..The company has financial, technical and marketing collaborations with Dalcem Veciap Agro Industries, Holland. It has a 100% buy-back arrangement with the collaborator.In 1993, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the project to set up the Export Oriented Unit (EOU) at Madurantakam, Tamilnadu. It started commercial production in June, 1994.
Read More
The Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd is ₹106.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd is 84.21 and 15.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd is ₹18.77 and ₹52.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.55%, 3 Years at 32.78%, 1 Year at 30.40%, 6 Month at 3.23%, 3 Month at -17.84% and 1 Month at 1.01%.
