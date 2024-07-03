iifl-logo-icon 1
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

31.36
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.36
  • Day's High31.36
  • 52 Wk High52.65
  • Prev. Close32
  • Day's Low31.36
  • 52 Wk Low 18.77
  • Turnover (lac)0.5
  • P/E84.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.11
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)106.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

31.36

Prev. Close

32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

31.36

Day's Low

31.36

52 Week's High

52.65

52 Week's Low

18.77

Book Value

2.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

106.69

P/E

84.21

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.04

34.04

34.04

34.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.69

-28.73

-29.33

-29.88

Net Worth

7.35

5.31

4.71

4.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.69

38.02

6.61

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-6.11

474.7

8,448.5

-37.58

Raw materials

-34.78

-37.26

-6.51

-0.01

As % of sales

97.44

97.99

98.5

19.57

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.34

-0.05

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.39

-0.05

-0.41

-0.34

Depreciation

-0.02

0

-0.35

-0.37

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.57

1.94

0.2

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.11

474.7

8,448.5

-37.58

Op profit growth

-389.58

-1.27

21.42

-21.77

EBIT growth

-840.23

-87.06

20.07

-26.02

Net profit growth

-808.49

-86.54

20.05

-25.97

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Krunal Ravjibhai Patel

Managing Director

Rushabh Ravjibhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Janayash Desai

Independent Director

Rishi B

Independent Director

Viabhavi Patel

Independent Director

Divyakant Zaveri

Nominee

R Bhuvaneshwari

Independent Director

Gargi Neel Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Choubey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

Promoted jointly by R K Jajoo and K L Puri along with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) in Feb.92, Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd has been a pioneer company set up in India for manufacturing Button Mushroom with a capacity of 3000 tonnes per annum (TPA). Mushrooms are produced utilizing agricultural wastes..The company has financial, technical and marketing collaborations with Dalcem Veciap Agro Industries, Holland. It has a 100% buy-back arrangement with the collaborator.In 1993, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the project to set up the Export Oriented Unit (EOU) at Madurantakam, Tamilnadu. It started commercial production in June, 1994.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd is ₹106.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd is 84.21 and 15.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd is ₹18.77 and ₹52.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd?

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.55%, 3 Years at 32.78%, 1 Year at 30.40%, 6 Month at 3.23%, 3 Month at -17.84% and 1 Month at 1.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

