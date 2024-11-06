Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results SAPTARISHI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and any other business matter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Approval of Un-audited Financial Results along with a Limited Review Report (issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company) for the second quarter and half year period ended 30th September, 2024 of the Current Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith. ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review report as received from statutory auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SAPTARISHI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To commence a Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Processing plant at Fanidhar Mega Food Park 3. To discuss on establishing a marketing and brand for mushrooms according to which the Company will procure from identified sources process and freeze the mushrooms use supplier premises and an FFV facility and targets a volume of 3 to 5 metric tons per day to support the integrated mushroom farm project under evaluation. 4. To execute a Land Development Project for a part of land situated at Padalam Post: Chengalpattu Tamil Nadu. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board has inter-alia considered following and approved. 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review report as received from statutory auditor of the Company and other matter as annexed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

SAPTARISHI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the financial year/quarter ended on 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board has inter-alia considered following and approved. 1. Statement of Audited Standalone Financial Results & Statements of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Independent Auditors Report from M/s Mayur Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants., Ahmedabad on the Standalone Financial Results as at 31st March, 2024 3. Declaration of the Company on the Unmodified Opinion of Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the Standalone Financial Results viz. M/s Mayur Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants Ahmedabad for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023. 4. Reappointment of Shri Janayash N Desai as a Whole Time Director for a further term of 3 years wef 1st June, 2024. 5. Consideration and approval of other businesses as per agenda circulated (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

SAPTARISHI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Un-audited Financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2) Other businesses with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February 2024 for considering and approving unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine Months Ended on 31st December, 2023 Appointment of Mrs Priyanka Choubey as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f 13th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

