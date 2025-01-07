Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.69
38.02
6.61
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-6.11
474.7
8,448.5
-37.58
Raw materials
-34.78
-37.26
-6.51
-0.01
As % of sales
97.44
97.99
98.5
19.57
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.34
-0.05
-0.01
As % of sales
0.83
0.91
0.89
22.09
Other costs
-0.21
-0.55
-0.17
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.59
1.46
2.71
207.55
Operating profit
0.4
-0.13
-0.14
-0.11
OPM
1.12
-0.36
-2.11
-149.22
Depreciation
-0.02
0
-0.35
-0.37
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.02
0.08
0.08
0.14
Profit before tax
0.39
-0.05
-0.41
-0.34
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.39
-0.05
-0.41
-0.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.39
-0.05
-0.41
-0.34
yoy growth (%)
-808.49
-86.54
20.05
-25.97
NPM
1.1
-0.14
-6.23
-444.01
