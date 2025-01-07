iifl-logo-icon 1
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.74
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.69

38.02

6.61

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-6.11

474.7

8,448.5

-37.58

Raw materials

-34.78

-37.26

-6.51

-0.01

As % of sales

97.44

97.99

98.5

19.57

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.34

-0.05

-0.01

As % of sales

0.83

0.91

0.89

22.09

Other costs

-0.21

-0.55

-0.17

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.59

1.46

2.71

207.55

Operating profit

0.4

-0.13

-0.14

-0.11

OPM

1.12

-0.36

-2.11

-149.22

Depreciation

-0.02

0

-0.35

-0.37

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.02

0.08

0.08

0.14

Profit before tax

0.39

-0.05

-0.41

-0.34

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.39

-0.05

-0.41

-0.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.39

-0.05

-0.41

-0.34

yoy growth (%)

-808.49

-86.54

20.05

-25.97

NPM

1.1

-0.14

-6.23

-444.01

