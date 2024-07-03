Promoted jointly by R K Jajoo and K L Puri along with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) in Feb.92, Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd has been a pioneer company set up in India for manufacturing Button Mushroom with a capacity of 3000 tonnes per annum (TPA). Mushrooms are produced utilizing agricultural wastes..The company has financial, technical and marketing collaborations with Dalcem Veciap Agro Industries, Holland. It has a 100% buy-back arrangement with the collaborator.In 1993, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the project to set up the Export Oriented Unit (EOU) at Madurantakam, Tamilnadu. It started commercial production in June, 1994.
