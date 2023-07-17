Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May 2023 The Board considered and approved the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of ?10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of ? 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further, the Board recommended consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and/or Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board post approval of the members and will be intimated to the exchanges in due course. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed herewith as Annexure 1. Record Date for Sub/division of shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD. (504614) RECORD DATE 04/08/2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 04/08/2023 DR-586/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE385C01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/08/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.07.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited (SARDAEN) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. August 04, 2023. Symbol SARDAEN Company Name Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited New ISIN INE385C01021 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., August 04, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE circular Dated on 02.08.2023)