Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.3
36.58
90.98
34.58
Net Worth
90.55
36.83
91.23
34.83
Minority Interest
Debt
4.66
4.37
4.24
2.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
95.21
41.2
95.47
36.85
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
98
44.83
99.94
43.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.87
-3.82
-4.64
-6.95
Inventories
0
0.13
0.11
0.11
Inventory Days
74.05
Sundry Debtors
1.96
2.03
2.03
2.03
Debtor Days
1,366.57
Other Current Assets
2.26
2.22
2.51
5.52
Sundry Creditors
-0.55
-0.55
-0.55
-0.86
Creditor Days
578.94
Other Current Liabilities
-6.54
-7.65
-8.74
-13.75
Cash
0.09
0.2
0.16
0.01
Total Assets
95.22
41.21
95.46
36.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.