Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd Balance Sheet

52.5
(5.00%)
Nov 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.3

36.58

90.98

34.58

Net Worth

90.55

36.83

91.23

34.83

Minority Interest

Debt

4.66

4.37

4.24

2.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

95.21

41.2

95.47

36.85

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

98

44.83

99.94

43.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.87

-3.82

-4.64

-6.95

Inventories

0

0.13

0.11

0.11

Inventory Days

74.05

Sundry Debtors

1.96

2.03

2.03

2.03

Debtor Days

1,366.57

Other Current Assets

2.26

2.22

2.51

5.52

Sundry Creditors

-0.55

-0.55

-0.55

-0.86

Creditor Days

578.94

Other Current Liabilities

-6.54

-7.65

-8.74

-13.75

Cash

0.09

0.2

0.16

0.01

Total Assets

95.22

41.21

95.46

36.85

