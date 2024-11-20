Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹52.5
Prev. Close₹50
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹52.5
Day's Low₹52.5
52 Week's High₹52.5
52 Week's Low₹52.5
Book Value₹4,546.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.31
P/E3.31
EPS15.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.3
36.58
90.98
34.58
Net Worth
90.55
36.83
91.23
34.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.54
2.56
0
2.67
yoy growth (%)
-78.89
0
-100
0
Raw materials
-0.38
-2.46
0
-2.45
As % of sales
71.13
95.88
0
91.99
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
0
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
0.14
0
-0.91
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.49
0.72
-0.45
-9.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.89
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
-59.16
0
-100
4.87
EBIT growth
-37.19
0
-100
-805.9
Net profit growth
-73.5
0
-100
257.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,419.65
|103.75
|2,83,449.47
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.8
|58.35
|27,486.81
|72.16
|0.83
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
791.4
|239.08
|17,479.74
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
207.8
|14.91
|16,229.64
|618.08
|2.99
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
75.79
|88.24
|11,515.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Adarsh Somani
Managing Director
Nupur Somani
Independent Director
Prakash Deendayal Sharma
Independent Director
Rajive Bafna Tejraj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Venkatesan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd
Summary
Sarvamangal Mercantile Company Limited was incorporated on 22 March, 1983. The Company is presently engaged in trading of goods and investments activities.
Read More
The Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd is ₹1.31 Cr. as of 19 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd is 3.31 and 0.01 as of 19 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd is ₹52.5 and ₹52.5 as of 19 Nov ‘24
Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
