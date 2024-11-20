iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd Share Price

52.5
(5.00%)
Nov 19, 2024

  • Open52.5
  • Day's High52.5
  • 52 Wk High52.5
  • Prev. Close50
  • Day's Low52.5
  • 52 Wk Low 52.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.52
  • P/E3.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4,546.65
  • EPS15.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

52.5

Prev. Close

50

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

52.5

Day's Low

52.5

52 Week's High

52.5

52 Week's Low

52.5

Book Value

4,546.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.31

P/E

3.31

EPS

15.88

Divi. Yield

0

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Jun, 2024

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.22%

Non-Promoter- 43.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.3

36.58

90.98

34.58

Net Worth

90.55

36.83

91.23

34.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.54

2.56

0

2.67

yoy growth (%)

-78.89

0

-100

0

Raw materials

-0.38

-2.46

0

-2.45

As % of sales

71.13

95.88

0

91.99

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

0

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

0.14

0

-0.91

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.49

0.72

-0.45

-9.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.89

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-59.16

0

-100

4.87

EBIT growth

-37.19

0

-100

-805.9

Net profit growth

-73.5

0

-100

257.47

No Record Found

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,419.65

103.752,83,449.47627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.8

58.3527,486.8172.160.83658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

791.4

239.0817,479.7423.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

207.8

14.9116,229.64618.082.9912,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

75.79

88.2411,515.538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Adarsh Somani

Managing Director

Nupur Somani

Independent Director

Prakash Deendayal Sharma

Independent Director

Rajive Bafna Tejraj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Venkatesan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd

Summary

Sarvamangal Mercantile Company Limited was incorporated on 22 March, 1983. The Company is presently engaged in trading of goods and investments activities.
Company FAQs

What is the Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd share price today?

The Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd is ₹1.31 Cr. as of 19 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd is 3.31 and 0.01 as of 19 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd is ₹52.5 and ₹52.5 as of 19 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd?

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.78 %

