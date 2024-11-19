iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

52.5
(5.00%)
Nov 19, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.54

2.56

0

2.67

yoy growth (%)

-78.89

0

-100

0

Raw materials

-0.38

-2.46

0

-2.45

As % of sales

71.13

95.88

0

91.99

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

0

-0.09

As % of sales

23.53

5.01

0

3.37

Other costs

-0.11

-0.18

0

-0.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.76

7.08

0

32.61

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.2

0

-0.74

OPM

-15.43

-7.98

0

-27.98

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.44

-0.64

0

-0.35

Other income

0.57

0.99

0

0.19

Profit before tax

0.04

0.14

0

-0.91

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

-22.82

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.14

0

-0.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.14

0

-0.91

yoy growth (%)

-73.5

0

-100

257.47

NPM

6.98

5.56

0

-34.07

