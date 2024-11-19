Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.54
2.56
0
2.67
yoy growth (%)
-78.89
0
-100
0
Raw materials
-0.38
-2.46
0
-2.45
As % of sales
71.13
95.88
0
91.99
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
0
-0.09
As % of sales
23.53
5.01
0
3.37
Other costs
-0.11
-0.18
0
-0.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.76
7.08
0
32.61
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.2
0
-0.74
OPM
-15.43
-7.98
0
-27.98
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.44
-0.64
0
-0.35
Other income
0.57
0.99
0
0.19
Profit before tax
0.04
0.14
0
-0.91
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-22.82
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.14
0
-0.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.14
0
-0.91
yoy growth (%)
-73.5
0
-100
257.47
NPM
6.98
5.56
0
-34.07
