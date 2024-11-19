iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.5
(5.00%)
Nov 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

0.14

0

-0.91

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.49

0.72

-0.45

-9.86

Other operating items

Operating

0.52

0.86

-0.45

-10.77

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.25

Free cash flow

0.52

0.86

-0.45

-11.02

Equity raised

42.59

38.84

71.54

49.62

Investing

26.5

-23.07

-8.54

37.02

Financing

0.57

1.21

0.25

0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

70.19

17.85

62.8

75.67

