Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
0.14
0
-0.91
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.49
0.72
-0.45
-9.86
Other operating items
Operating
0.52
0.86
-0.45
-10.77
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.25
Free cash flow
0.52
0.86
-0.45
-11.02
Equity raised
42.59
38.84
71.54
49.62
Investing
26.5
-23.07
-8.54
37.02
Financing
0.57
1.21
0.25
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
70.19
17.85
62.8
75.67
