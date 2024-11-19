Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,419.65
|103.75
|2,83,449.47
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.8
|58.35
|27,486.81
|72.16
|0.83
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
791.4
|239.08
|17,479.74
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
207.8
|14.91
|16,229.64
|618.08
|2.99
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
75.79
|88.24
|11,515.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
