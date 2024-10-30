|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|SARVAMANGAL MERCANTILE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Second Quarter ended September 30 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Statutory Auditors
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SARVAMANGAL MERCANTILE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|Appointment / Resignation of Managing Director
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|SARVAMANGAL MERCANTILE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Fourth Quarter ended March 31 2024 Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|SARVAMANGAL MERCANTILE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for Q3 FY 2023-24 Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
