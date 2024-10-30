iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd Board Meeting

Nov 19, 2024

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202426 Oct 2024
SARVAMANGAL MERCANTILE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Second Quarter ended September 30 2024.
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Appointment of Statutory Auditors
Board Meeting9 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SARVAMANGAL MERCANTILE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
Appointment / Resignation of Managing Director
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
SARVAMANGAL MERCANTILE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Fourth Quarter ended March 31 2024 Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SARVAMANGAL MERCANTILE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for Q3 FY 2023-24 Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

