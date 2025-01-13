Sawaca Business Machines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.44
11.44
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.77
1.47
2.37
1.97
Net Worth
13.21
12.91
12.77
12.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0.68
0.25
0.32
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.89
13.16
13.09
12.51
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.25
0.34
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.11
0.01
0
Networking Capital
13.5
12.69
12.69
12.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.36
0.85
2.98
0.41
Debtor Days
371.43
56.1
Other Current Assets
14.02
13.05
12.49
12.4
Sundry Creditors
-0.66
-1.03
-2.55
-0.43
Creditor Days
317.83
58.83
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
-0.18
-0.23
-0.21
Cash
0.12
0.12
0.05
0.15
Total Assets
13.89
13.17
13.09
12.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.