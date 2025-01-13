iifl-logo-icon 1
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd Balance Sheet

0.64
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.44

11.44

10.4

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.77

1.47

2.37

1.97

Net Worth

13.21

12.91

12.77

12.37

Minority Interest

Debt

0.68

0.25

0.32

0.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.89

13.16

13.09

12.51

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.25

0.34

0.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.11

0.01

0

Networking Capital

13.5

12.69

12.69

12.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.36

0.85

2.98

0.41

Debtor Days

371.43

56.1

Other Current Assets

14.02

13.05

12.49

12.4

Sundry Creditors

-0.66

-1.03

-2.55

-0.43

Creditor Days

317.83

58.83

Other Current Liabilities

-0.22

-0.18

-0.23

-0.21

Cash

0.12

0.12

0.05

0.15

Total Assets

13.89

13.17

13.09

12.51

