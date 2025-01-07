Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.92
2.66
0.75
1.9
yoy growth (%)
9.78
251.6
-60.08
26.36
Raw materials
-2.42
-2.57
-0.72
-1.87
As % of sales
82.83
96.68
95.71
98.46
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.3
-0.19
-0.15
As % of sales
10.95
11.56
25.95
8.32
Other costs
-0.34
-0.48
-0.57
-0.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.85
18
75.19
30
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.7
-0.73
-0.69
OPM
-5.64
-26.25
-96.86
-36.79
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
-0.02
0
0
0
Other income
0.89
1
1
0.89
Profit before tax
0.57
0.29
0.27
0.19
Taxes
-0.16
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
Tax rate
-28.91
-25.99
-26.1
-25.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.4
0.21
0.2
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.4
0.21
0.2
0.14
yoy growth (%)
86.24
8.54
35.91
20.76
NPM
13.87
8.17
26.48
7.77
