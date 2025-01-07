iifl-logo-icon 1
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.92

2.66

0.75

1.9

yoy growth (%)

9.78

251.6

-60.08

26.36

Raw materials

-2.42

-2.57

-0.72

-1.87

As % of sales

82.83

96.68

95.71

98.46

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.3

-0.19

-0.15

As % of sales

10.95

11.56

25.95

8.32

Other costs

-0.34

-0.48

-0.57

-0.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.85

18

75.19

30

Operating profit

-0.16

-0.7

-0.73

-0.69

OPM

-5.64

-26.25

-96.86

-36.79

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

-0.02

0

0

0

Other income

0.89

1

1

0.89

Profit before tax

0.57

0.29

0.27

0.19

Taxes

-0.16

-0.07

-0.07

-0.05

Tax rate

-28.91

-25.99

-26.1

-25.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.4

0.21

0.2

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.4

0.21

0.2

0.14

yoy growth (%)

86.24

8.54

35.91

20.76

NPM

13.87

8.17

26.48

7.77

