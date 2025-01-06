Sawaca Business Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.57
0.29
0.27
0.19
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
Working capital
0.34
-0.03
-0.95
-0.39
Other operating items
Operating
0.61
0.17
-0.74
-0.24
Capital expenditure
0.28
0.18
0
0
Free cash flow
0.89
0.35
-0.74
-0.24
Equity raised
3.93
3.5
2.89
2.4
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.18
0.14
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.01
3.99
2.15
2.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.