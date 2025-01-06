iifl-logo-icon 1
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.69
(-5.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Sawaca Business FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.57

0.29

0.27

0.19

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.07

-0.07

-0.05

Working capital

0.34

-0.03

-0.95

-0.39

Other operating items

Operating

0.61

0.17

-0.74

-0.24

Capital expenditure

0.28

0.18

0

0

Free cash flow

0.89

0.35

-0.74

-0.24

Equity raised

3.93

3.5

2.89

2.4

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.18

0.14

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.01

3.99

2.15

2.16

