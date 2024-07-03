Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹0.73
Prev. Close₹0.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.49
Day's High₹0.73
Day's Low₹0.68
52 Week's High₹1.81
52 Week's Low₹0.56
Book Value₹1.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.47
P/E36.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.44
11.44
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.77
1.47
2.37
1.97
Net Worth
13.21
12.91
12.77
12.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.92
2.66
0.75
1.9
yoy growth (%)
9.78
251.6
-60.08
26.36
Raw materials
-2.42
-2.57
-0.72
-1.87
As % of sales
82.83
96.68
95.71
98.46
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.3
-0.19
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.57
0.29
0.27
0.19
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
Working capital
0.34
-0.03
-0.95
-0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.78
251.6
-60.08
26.36
Op profit growth
-76.41
-4.69
5.06
7.19
EBIT growth
101.75
8.81
37.45
8.45
Net profit growth
86.24
8.54
35.91
20.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Leelaben K Agaja
Chairman & MD & CFO
Shetal Satishkumar Shah
Independent Director
Vijay Shah
Non Executive Director
SATISH RAMANLAL SHAH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurabh Shah.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sawaca Business Machines Ltd
Summary
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd was established in 1994. The Companys main business activity is trading of Perfumery & Organic Chemicals, Textile and information Technology Consulting & Support service. Earlier , it was engaged into Trading and Export of Machineries and Local trading of Metal scrap and Cotton bales.The Company started Scrap Trading business and has created a niche in the scrap trading industry within a couple of years of establishment and met client expectations in terms of premium grade of metal scrap. The Company core operations focused at sourcing different grades of Copper scrap, Aluminum Scrap, SS scrap, SS pata patti etc. Due to the extensive ground knowledge and relationship with yards, the Company was able to continuously supply premium grade metal scrap to Clients with assured quality, timely delivery & clear documentation. During the period 2014-15, the Company was operating in the Business of Trading and Exports in various Metal scraps and Cotton bales. It also indulged into Exports of Machinery. In 2022, Company has been operating in the Business of Trading in various Perfumery Chemicals.Sawaca Business Machines Limited is a result oriented company which set itself apart as the most efficient and cost effecting metal scrap company.
Read More
The Sawaca Business Machines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd is ₹39.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd is 36.5 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sawaca Business Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd is ₹0.56 and ₹1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.83%, 3 Years at -8.41%, 1 Year at -18.89%, 6 Month at -7.59%, 3 Month at 21.67% and 1 Month at 17.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.