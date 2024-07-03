iifl-logo-icon 1
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd Share Price

0.69
(-5.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.73
  • Day's High0.73
  • 52 Wk High1.81
  • Prev. Close0.73
  • Day's Low0.68
  • 52 Wk Low 0.56
  • Turnover (lac)34.49
  • P/E36.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.04
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.47
  • Div. Yield0
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.73

Prev. Close

0.73

Turnover(Lac.)

34.49

Day's High

0.73

Day's Low

0.68

52 Week's High

1.81

52 Week's Low

0.56

Book Value

1.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.47

P/E

36.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.82%

Non-Promoter- 99.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.44

11.44

10.4

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.77

1.47

2.37

1.97

Net Worth

13.21

12.91

12.77

12.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.92

2.66

0.75

1.9

yoy growth (%)

9.78

251.6

-60.08

26.36

Raw materials

-2.42

-2.57

-0.72

-1.87

As % of sales

82.83

96.68

95.71

98.46

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.3

-0.19

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.57

0.29

0.27

0.19

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.07

-0.07

-0.05

Working capital

0.34

-0.03

-0.95

-0.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.78

251.6

-60.08

26.36

Op profit growth

-76.41

-4.69

5.06

7.19

EBIT growth

101.75

8.81

37.45

8.45

Net profit growth

86.24

8.54

35.91

20.76

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sawaca Business Machines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Leelaben K Agaja

Chairman & MD & CFO

Shetal Satishkumar Shah

Independent Director

Vijay Shah

Non Executive Director

SATISH RAMANLAL SHAH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurabh Shah.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sawaca Business Machines Ltd

Summary

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd was established in 1994. The Companys main business activity is trading of Perfumery & Organic Chemicals, Textile and information Technology Consulting & Support service. Earlier , it was engaged into Trading and Export of Machineries and Local trading of Metal scrap and Cotton bales.The Company started Scrap Trading business and has created a niche in the scrap trading industry within a couple of years of establishment and met client expectations in terms of premium grade of metal scrap. The Company core operations focused at sourcing different grades of Copper scrap, Aluminum Scrap, SS scrap, SS pata patti etc. Due to the extensive ground knowledge and relationship with yards, the Company was able to continuously supply premium grade metal scrap to Clients with assured quality, timely delivery & clear documentation. During the period 2014-15, the Company was operating in the Business of Trading and Exports in various Metal scraps and Cotton bales. It also indulged into Exports of Machinery. In 2022, Company has been operating in the Business of Trading in various Perfumery Chemicals.Sawaca Business Machines Limited is a result oriented company which set itself apart as the most efficient and cost effecting metal scrap company.
Company FAQs

What is the Sawaca Business Machines Ltd share price today?

The Sawaca Business Machines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd is ₹39.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd is 36.5 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sawaca Business Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd is ₹0.56 and ₹1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd?

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.83%, 3 Years at -8.41%, 1 Year at -18.89%, 6 Month at -7.59%, 3 Month at 21.67% and 1 Month at 17.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.18 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

