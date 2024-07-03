Summary

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd was established in 1994. The Companys main business activity is trading of Perfumery & Organic Chemicals, Textile and information Technology Consulting & Support service. Earlier , it was engaged into Trading and Export of Machineries and Local trading of Metal scrap and Cotton bales.The Company started Scrap Trading business and has created a niche in the scrap trading industry within a couple of years of establishment and met client expectations in terms of premium grade of metal scrap. The Company core operations focused at sourcing different grades of Copper scrap, Aluminum Scrap, SS scrap, SS pata patti etc. Due to the extensive ground knowledge and relationship with yards, the Company was able to continuously supply premium grade metal scrap to Clients with assured quality, timely delivery & clear documentation. During the period 2014-15, the Company was operating in the Business of Trading and Exports in various Metal scraps and Cotton bales. It also indulged into Exports of Machinery. In 2022, Company has been operating in the Business of Trading in various Perfumery Chemicals.Sawaca Business Machines Limited is a result oriented company which set itself apart as the most efficient and cost effecting metal scrap company.

