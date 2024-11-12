Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

SAWACA BUSINESS MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. The Outcome for Board Meeting Held on 12th November, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

SAWACA BUSINESS MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 together with the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Reg. 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015; 2. To approve draft of Directors Report along with its annexure and Notice for calling 30th Annual General Meeting; 3. To discuss the matters related to the 30th Annual General Meeting; 4. To appoint M/s. Mukesh H. Shah & Co. as a scrutinizer for the remote e-voting and Voting at the 30th Annual General Meeting; 5. To propose raising of funds; 6. To Consider variation in terms of object of the right issue as stated in the Letter of Offer if any; 7. To propose increase in Authorised Share Capital; 8. To consider variation and/or change in the name of the Company; 9.To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, 09th August, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:- As Per Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, 227¢ July, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:- Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3(5), 3(6) of SEBI(PIT) Regulations a Listed Company needs to comply with the SDD norms. The Company has iTrack software to capture all UPSI that is being shared by any Designated Person. The company had purchased the software on 28% September, 2022 & now the company is fully complying with SDD regulations. The Company has captured all the UPSI event in the initial quarters of FY 2023-24. However due to technical errors the Company was not able to capture some USPI during the year. But now the company is fully complied company & properly following all the compliances & recorded all the UPSI that was shared in previous quarter.

SAWACA BUSINESS MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Annual Audited Standalone Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015; 2. Appointment of M/s. Mukesh H. Shah & Co. Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25; 3. Appointment of M/s. Shridhar Shah & Co. Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25; 4. Any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 21st May, 2024 inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:- 1. The Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; 2. Appointed M/s. Mukesh H. Shah & Co., Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25; 3. Appointed of M/s. Shridhar Shah & Associates., Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25; 4. Considered and approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated. The Audited Results along with Auditor Report is Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

The Board of Directors have approved the Allotment of Right Shares. Further details are enclosed in the Letter of Outcome.

1. The Right Issue of the Equity Shares of Sawaca Business Machines Limited, which opened at 02nd April, 2024 was scheduled to close at Friday 12th April, 2024 and which was extended by 10(Ten) days and then scheduled to close at Monday 22nd April, 2024, then further issue was extended by 4(Four) days and is scheduled to close at Friday 26th April, 2024, is now further extended by 4(Four) days till 30th April, 2024, in order to provide an opportunity to Shareholders to exercise their rights in the Right Issue; 2.All other matter as per agenda circulated;

Inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:- 1. The Right Issue of the Equity Shares of Sawaca Business Machines Limited, which opened at 02nd April, 2024 was scheduled to close at Friday 12th April, 2024 and which was extended by 10(Ten) days and which is scheduled to close at Monday 22nd April, 2024, is now further extended by 4(Four) days till Friday 26th April, 2024, in order to provide an opportunity to Shareholders to exercise their rights in the Right Issue; 2. All other matter as per agenda circulated;

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in consultation with right issue committee at their meeting held on today 10th April, 2024 inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:- 1. The Right Issue of the Equity Shares of Sawaca Business Machines Limited, which opened at 02nd April, 2024 and schedules to close at Friday 12th April, 2024 now be extended by 10(Ten) days till Monday 22nd April, 2024, in order to provide an opportunity to Shareholders to exercise their rights in the Right Issue; 2. All other matter as per agenda circulated

SAWACA BUSINESS MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The final Letter of Offer LOO for the purpose of right issue of the Company; 2. Issue Opening and Closing date; 3. All other matters incidental or connected to the Right Issue. As per Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024)

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in consultation with right issue committee at their meeting held on today 01st March, 2024 inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:- 1. Issue of 457639600 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.1/-(Rupee One Only) each for cash at an Issue Price of Rs.1/-(Rupee One Only) per Equity Shares aggregating upto Rs.45,76,39,600/- to all the existing eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company on Rights Basis; 2. All other businesses as per agenda circulated;

SAWACA BUSINESS MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023; 2. All other business with prior approval of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, 13th February, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:- 1. Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 together with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015; 2. All other businesses as per agenda circulated. Financial Result along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December,2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

