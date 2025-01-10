Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
61.95
45.37
Net Worth
65
48.42
Minority Interest
Debt
1.97
8.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
66.97
56.57
Fixed Assets
41.03
43.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.15
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.72
4.88
Networking Capital
10.9
7.5
Inventories
1.45
1.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.7
1.94
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.35
10.75
Sundry Creditors
-3.06
-2.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.54
-4.17
Cash
2.18
1.06
Total Assets
66.98
56.57
No Record Found
