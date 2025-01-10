iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd Balance Sheet

721.15
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

61.95

45.37

Net Worth

65

48.42

Minority Interest

Debt

1.97

8.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

Total Liabilities

66.97

56.57

Fixed Assets

41.03

43.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.15

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.72

4.88

Networking Capital

10.9

7.5

Inventories

1.45

1.28

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.7

1.94

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.35

10.75

Sundry Creditors

-3.06

-2.3

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.54

-4.17

Cash

2.18

1.06

Total Assets

66.98

56.57

Sayaji Hot. Pune : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.