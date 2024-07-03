iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd Quarterly Results

799
(2.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

18.48

17.15

19.45

18.78

15.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.48

17.15

19.45

18.78

15.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.06

0.36

0.42

0.12

Total Income

18.53

17.21

19.81

19.21

15.84

Total Expenditure

12.27

11.45

13.16

11.9

10.72

PBIDT

6.26

5.76

6.65

7.31

5.12

Interest

0.02

0.03

-0.01

0.11

0.05

PBDT

6.24

5.73

6.66

7.2

5.07

Depreciation

0.59

0.56

0.72

0.71

0.74

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.41

1.43

1.38

1.37

1.11

Deferred Tax

0.04

0.09

-0.02

0.19

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

4.19

3.65

4.57

4.94

3.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.19

3.65

4.57

4.94

3.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.19

3.65

4.57

4.94

3.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.76

11.99

15.02

16.22

14.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.87

33.58

34.19

38.92

32.56

PBDTM(%)

33.76

33.41

34.24

38.33

32.25

PATM(%)

22.67

21.28

23.49

26.3

20.61

Sayaji Hot. Pune: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.