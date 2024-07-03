Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
18.48
17.15
19.45
18.78
15.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.48
17.15
19.45
18.78
15.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.06
0.36
0.42
0.12
Total Income
18.53
17.21
19.81
19.21
15.84
Total Expenditure
12.27
11.45
13.16
11.9
10.72
PBIDT
6.26
5.76
6.65
7.31
5.12
Interest
0.02
0.03
-0.01
0.11
0.05
PBDT
6.24
5.73
6.66
7.2
5.07
Depreciation
0.59
0.56
0.72
0.71
0.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.41
1.43
1.38
1.37
1.11
Deferred Tax
0.04
0.09
-0.02
0.19
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
4.19
3.65
4.57
4.94
3.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.19
3.65
4.57
4.94
3.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.19
3.65
4.57
4.94
3.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.76
11.99
15.02
16.22
14.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.87
33.58
34.19
38.92
32.56
PBDTM(%)
33.76
33.41
34.24
38.33
32.25
PATM(%)
22.67
21.28
23.49
26.3
20.61
