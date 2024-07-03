iifl-logo-icon 1
Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd Share Price

782
(-4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:17:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open820.05
  • Day's High820.05
  • 52 Wk High980
  • Prev. Close820.05
  • Day's Low782
  • 52 Wk Low 87.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E14.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value239.37
  • EPS57.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)238.24
  • Div. Yield0
Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

arrow

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 25.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

61.95

45.37

Net Worth

65

48.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

70.47

65.68

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

70.47

65.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0.16

View Annually Results

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Abhay Chintaman Choudhari

Whole Time Director

Zuber Yusuf Dhanani

Non Executive Director

Raoof Razak Dhanani

Non Executive Director

Suchitra Dhanani

Independent Director

T N Unni

Company Secretary

KAJAL JAIN.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd

Summary

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 10, 2018 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is a sophisticated collection of individually designed hotels, catering to both leisure and business travellers with stylish guest rooms and versatile meeting facilities. The Hotel is known for its bespoke experience and signature hospitality. The Company launched the project for first phase of its Pune Hotel on March 28, 2009, comprising of 256 rooms. It launched the Final phase of its Pune hotel, comprising a project of 243 room in 2010; comprising 243 rooms in 2011. The five barbeque-nation restaurants were opened in the Company and operating rights of the same were transferred to subsidiary w.e.f. 01st April 2009. During the year 2013-14, the Company increased its stake in Aries Hotels Pvt. Ltd., an associate, resultantly it become a subsidiary with effect from 31.03.2014. The Company upgraded 2 Floors of its Hotel at Indore, incurring Rs. 5.30 Crore. The Company in 2014-15, renewed various mini banquet halls of the hotel and launched the Bhopal Unit. In 2016-17, the Company renovated one floor of the hotel, some banquet halls and constructed of a large kitchen and other sports amenities in Indore. The construction of the Amber Convention Centre at Indore (M.P.) was also completed during the year and made operative. In April 2017, the Company started the operat
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd share price today?

The Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹782 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd is ₹238.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd is 14.22 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd is ₹87.1 and ₹980 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd?

Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 796.72%, 6 Month at -3.93%, 3 Month at 3.95% and 1 Month at 1.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.05 %

