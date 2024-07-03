Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹820.05
Prev. Close₹820.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹820.05
Day's Low₹782
52 Week's High₹980
52 Week's Low₹87.1
Book Value₹239.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)238.24
P/E14.22
EPS57.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
61.95
45.37
Net Worth
65
48.42
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
70.47
65.68
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
70.47
65.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.82
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Abhay Chintaman Choudhari
Whole Time Director
Zuber Yusuf Dhanani
Non Executive Director
Raoof Razak Dhanani
Non Executive Director
Suchitra Dhanani
Independent Director
T N Unni
Company Secretary
KAJAL JAIN.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd
Summary
Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 10, 2018 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is a sophisticated collection of individually designed hotels, catering to both leisure and business travellers with stylish guest rooms and versatile meeting facilities. The Hotel is known for its bespoke experience and signature hospitality. The Company launched the project for first phase of its Pune Hotel on March 28, 2009, comprising of 256 rooms. It launched the Final phase of its Pune hotel, comprising a project of 243 room in 2010; comprising 243 rooms in 2011. The five barbeque-nation restaurants were opened in the Company and operating rights of the same were transferred to subsidiary w.e.f. 01st April 2009. During the year 2013-14, the Company increased its stake in Aries Hotels Pvt. Ltd., an associate, resultantly it become a subsidiary with effect from 31.03.2014. The Company upgraded 2 Floors of its Hotel at Indore, incurring Rs. 5.30 Crore. The Company in 2014-15, renewed various mini banquet halls of the hotel and launched the Bhopal Unit. In 2016-17, the Company renovated one floor of the hotel, some banquet halls and constructed of a large kitchen and other sports amenities in Indore. The construction of the Amber Convention Centre at Indore (M.P.) was also completed during the year and made operative. In April 2017, the Company started the operat
Read More
The Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹782 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd is ₹238.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd is 14.22 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd is ₹87.1 and ₹980 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sayaji Hotels Pune Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 796.72%, 6 Month at -3.93%, 3 Month at 3.95% and 1 Month at 1.76%.
