Summary

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 10, 2018 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is a sophisticated collection of individually designed hotels, catering to both leisure and business travellers with stylish guest rooms and versatile meeting facilities. The Hotel is known for its bespoke experience and signature hospitality. The Company launched the project for first phase of its Pune Hotel on March 28, 2009, comprising of 256 rooms. It launched the Final phase of its Pune hotel, comprising a project of 243 room in 2010; comprising 243 rooms in 2011. The five barbeque-nation restaurants were opened in the Company and operating rights of the same were transferred to subsidiary w.e.f. 01st April 2009. During the year 2013-14, the Company increased its stake in Aries Hotels Pvt. Ltd., an associate, resultantly it become a subsidiary with effect from 31.03.2014. The Company upgraded 2 Floors of its Hotel at Indore, incurring Rs. 5.30 Crore. The Company in 2014-15, renewed various mini banquet halls of the hotel and launched the Bhopal Unit. In 2016-17, the Company renovated one floor of the hotel, some banquet halls and constructed of a large kitchen and other sports amenities in Indore. The construction of the Amber Convention Centre at Indore (M.P.) was also completed during the year and made operative. In April 2017, the Company started the operat

