Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd Board Meeting

755.3
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Sayaji Hot. Pune CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025) Revised outcome of Board Meeting Held on 14th January, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024 had inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Re-appointment of Statutory Officer
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 28th May 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 , inter-alia, to consider and approve The Standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2024, Notice of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Corporate Governance Report along with annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024, Fixation of Cut-off date for determination of eligibility of the equity shareholders to receive the notice of Annual General Meeting, Recommendation of dividend on Unlisted 10% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of the Company, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, Redemption of Unlisted 10% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of the Company, Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from one State to another State, other matter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Announcement under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Change in the composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

