Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Balance Sheet

5.46
(-3.53%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:05:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.86

13.86

13.86

9.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.31

71.16

70.42

47.84

Net Worth

86.17

85.02

84.28

57.72

Minority Interest

Debt

64.18

53.84

30.31

32.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

150.35

138.86

114.59

90.69

Fixed Assets

99.9

88.39

67.62

50.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.88

1.97

1.8

1.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0

0

Networking Capital

38.43

40.63

45.05

38.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

28.85

13.69

15.21

16.17

Debtor Days

136.06

Other Current Assets

51.16

49.34

57.7

46.66

Sundry Creditors

-16.38

-0.75

-4.9

-4.41

Creditor Days

37.1

Other Current Liabilities

-25.2

-21.65

-22.96

-20.25

Cash

10.1

7.87

0.12

0.17

Total Assets

150.34

138.86

114.59

90.7

