Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.86
13.86
13.86
9.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.31
71.16
70.42
47.84
Net Worth
86.17
85.02
84.28
57.72
Minority Interest
Debt
64.18
53.84
30.31
32.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
150.35
138.86
114.59
90.69
Fixed Assets
99.9
88.39
67.62
50.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.88
1.97
1.8
1.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.43
40.63
45.05
38.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
28.85
13.69
15.21
16.17
Debtor Days
136.06
Other Current Assets
51.16
49.34
57.7
46.66
Sundry Creditors
-16.38
-0.75
-4.9
-4.41
Creditor Days
37.1
Other Current Liabilities
-25.2
-21.65
-22.96
-20.25
Cash
10.1
7.87
0.12
0.17
Total Assets
150.34
138.86
114.59
90.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.