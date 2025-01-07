Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.37
48.77
31.94
32.72
yoy growth (%)
-11.06
52.68
-2.39
25.57
Raw materials
-16.66
-19.83
-16.25
-23.82
As % of sales
38.4
40.65
50.88
72.78
Employee costs
-7.71
-8.26
-1.41
-0.88
As % of sales
17.78
16.94
4.43
2.71
Other costs
-13.94
-15.98
-12.1
-6.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.13
32.78
37.88
20.81
Operating profit
5.06
4.69
2.17
1.2
OPM
11.66
9.61
6.8
3.68
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.87
-0.72
-0.55
Interest expense
-1.77
-1.78
-0.81
-0.43
Other income
0.41
0.47
0.61
0.27
Profit before tax
2.75
2.5
1.24
0.48
Taxes
-0.72
-0.76
-0.06
-0.19
Tax rate
-26.29
-30.4
-5.23
-41.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.02
1.74
1.18
0.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.02
1.74
1.18
0.28
yoy growth (%)
16.33
47.45
311.7
-105.93
NPM
4.67
3.57
3.7
0.87
