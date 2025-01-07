iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.06
(-1.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.37

48.77

31.94

32.72

yoy growth (%)

-11.06

52.68

-2.39

25.57

Raw materials

-16.66

-19.83

-16.25

-23.82

As % of sales

38.4

40.65

50.88

72.78

Employee costs

-7.71

-8.26

-1.41

-0.88

As % of sales

17.78

16.94

4.43

2.71

Other costs

-13.94

-15.98

-12.1

-6.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.13

32.78

37.88

20.81

Operating profit

5.06

4.69

2.17

1.2

OPM

11.66

9.61

6.8

3.68

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.87

-0.72

-0.55

Interest expense

-1.77

-1.78

-0.81

-0.43

Other income

0.41

0.47

0.61

0.27

Profit before tax

2.75

2.5

1.24

0.48

Taxes

-0.72

-0.76

-0.06

-0.19

Tax rate

-26.29

-30.4

-5.23

-41.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.02

1.74

1.18

0.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.02

1.74

1.18

0.28

yoy growth (%)

16.33

47.45

311.7

-105.93

NPM

4.67

3.57

3.7

0.87

Scanpoint Geoma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.