SectorIT - Software
Open₹6.39
Prev. Close₹6.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.22
Day's High₹6.59
Day's Low₹6.12
52 Week's High₹10.67
52 Week's Low₹3.56
Book Value₹7.4
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)154.3
P/E70.44
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.86
13.86
13.86
9.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.31
71.16
70.42
47.84
Net Worth
86.17
85.02
84.28
57.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.37
48.77
31.94
32.72
yoy growth (%)
-11.06
52.68
-2.39
25.57
Raw materials
-16.66
-19.83
-16.25
-23.82
As % of sales
38.4
40.65
50.88
72.78
Employee costs
-7.71
-8.26
-1.41
-0.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.75
2.5
1.24
0.48
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.87
-0.72
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.72
-0.76
-0.06
-0.19
Working capital
3.27
12.33
-4.09
6.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.06
52.68
-2.39
25.57
Op profit growth
7.91
115.85
80.33
-144.55
EBIT growth
5.64
108.27
123.35
-138.36
Net profit growth
16.33
47.45
311.7
-105.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
29.53
17
33.03
43.38
52.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.53
17
33.03
43.38
52.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
0.41
0.42
0.41
0.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dinesh J Shah
Whole Time Director
Kanti V Ladani
Non Executive Director
Mitesh Sanghvi
Independent Director
Suresh Tejwani
Independent Director
Kalpesh Rachchh
Non Executive Director
Jay Harshadkumar Chotalia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Peshwani
Independent Director
Seema Chandresh Vithlani
Reports by Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd
Summary
Scanpoint Geomatics Limited, incorporated as Public Limited Company in Feb.92 was promoted by Ramesh Sojitra, Dharmendra Bavaria and Others. The Company is a Geospatial software technology leader in the Indian Geomatic Industry. The Company is engaged in providing its flagship technology product, IGiS and solution build on it for various industrial segment. It has developed verticalized product and solution, based on IGiS, for segments which include agriculture, defense, land information, smart cities, urban planning, utilities, retail and location based services, and caters to the specific business need using integrated GIS and remote sensing technology.Thereafter, the Company collaborated with Space Application Centre, the premiere R&D laboratory of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Government of India for development of IGiS platform. SAC-ISRO has a deep domain know - how of image processing and GIS application, which has been leveraged by the Company to create 1st Indigenous COTS (Commercially off The Shelf) geospatial technology platform- IGiS. The Company pioneered the nations geospatial domain through IGiS - an indigenous technology which brings GIS, Image Processing, Photogrammetry and CAD together on a single platform. Their integrated technology platform and solutions provide comprehensive geomatic solutions to clients/ customers. Their solution allows to get quick, effective and meaningful insights from the complex geospatial data to help solve their business
The SGL Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SGL Resources Ltd is ₹154.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SGL Resources Ltd is 70.44 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SGL Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SGL Resources Ltd is ₹3.56 and ₹10.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SGL Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.14%, 3 Years at -24.34%, 1 Year at 25.79%, 6 Month at -22.78%, 3 Month at -30.41% and 1 Month at -9.30%.
