Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Share Price

6.16
(-2.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.39
  • Day's High6.59
  • 52 Wk High10.67
  • Prev. Close6.34
  • Day's Low6.12
  • 52 Wk Low 3.56
  • Turnover (lac)17.22
  • P/E70.44
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value7.4
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)154.3
  • Div. Yield0
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Corporate Action

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

SGL Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SGL Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 92.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.86

13.86

13.86

9.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.31

71.16

70.42

47.84

Net Worth

86.17

85.02

84.28

57.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.37

48.77

31.94

32.72

yoy growth (%)

-11.06

52.68

-2.39

25.57

Raw materials

-16.66

-19.83

-16.25

-23.82

As % of sales

38.4

40.65

50.88

72.78

Employee costs

-7.71

-8.26

-1.41

-0.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.75

2.5

1.24

0.48

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.87

-0.72

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.72

-0.76

-0.06

-0.19

Working capital

3.27

12.33

-4.09

6.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.06

52.68

-2.39

25.57

Op profit growth

7.91

115.85

80.33

-144.55

EBIT growth

5.64

108.27

123.35

-138.36

Net profit growth

16.33

47.45

311.7

-105.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

29.53

17

33.03

43.38

52.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.53

17

33.03

43.38

52.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

0.41

0.42

0.41

0.47

View Annually Results

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dinesh J Shah

Whole Time Director

Kanti V Ladani

Non Executive Director

Mitesh Sanghvi

Independent Director

Suresh Tejwani

Independent Director

Kalpesh Rachchh

Non Executive Director

Jay Harshadkumar Chotalia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Peshwani

Independent Director

Seema Chandresh Vithlani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd

Summary

Scanpoint Geomatics Limited, incorporated as Public Limited Company in Feb.92 was promoted by Ramesh Sojitra, Dharmendra Bavaria and Others. The Company is a Geospatial software technology leader in the Indian Geomatic Industry. The Company is engaged in providing its flagship technology product, IGiS and solution build on it for various industrial segment. It has developed verticalized product and solution, based on IGiS, for segments which include agriculture, defense, land information, smart cities, urban planning, utilities, retail and location based services, and caters to the specific business need using integrated GIS and remote sensing technology.Thereafter, the Company collaborated with Space Application Centre, the premiere R&D laboratory of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Government of India for development of IGiS platform. SAC-ISRO has a deep domain know - how of image processing and GIS application, which has been leveraged by the Company to create 1st Indigenous COTS (Commercially off The Shelf) geospatial technology platform- IGiS. The Company pioneered the nations geospatial domain through IGiS - an indigenous technology which brings GIS, Image Processing, Photogrammetry and CAD together on a single platform. Their integrated technology platform and solutions provide comprehensive geomatic solutions to clients/ customers. Their solution allows to get quick, effective and meaningful insights from the complex geospatial data to help solve their business
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SGL Resources Ltd share price today?

The SGL Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of SGL Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SGL Resources Ltd is ₹154.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SGL Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SGL Resources Ltd is 70.44 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SGL Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SGL Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SGL Resources Ltd is ₹3.56 and ₹10.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SGL Resources Ltd?

SGL Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.14%, 3 Years at -24.34%, 1 Year at 25.79%, 6 Month at -22.78%, 3 Month at -30.41% and 1 Month at -9.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SGL Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SGL Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.68 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 92.29 %

