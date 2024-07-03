Summary

Scanpoint Geomatics Limited, incorporated as Public Limited Company in Feb.92 was promoted by Ramesh Sojitra, Dharmendra Bavaria and Others. The Company is a Geospatial software technology leader in the Indian Geomatic Industry. The Company is engaged in providing its flagship technology product, IGiS and solution build on it for various industrial segment. It has developed verticalized product and solution, based on IGiS, for segments which include agriculture, defense, land information, smart cities, urban planning, utilities, retail and location based services, and caters to the specific business need using integrated GIS and remote sensing technology.Thereafter, the Company collaborated with Space Application Centre, the premiere R&D laboratory of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Government of India for development of IGiS platform. SAC-ISRO has a deep domain know - how of image processing and GIS application, which has been leveraged by the Company to create 1st Indigenous COTS (Commercially off The Shelf) geospatial technology platform- IGiS. The Company pioneered the nations geospatial domain through IGiS - an indigenous technology which brings GIS, Image Processing, Photogrammetry and CAD together on a single platform. Their integrated technology platform and solutions provide comprehensive geomatic solutions to clients/ customers. Their solution allows to get quick, effective and meaningful insights from the complex geospatial data to help solve their business

Read More