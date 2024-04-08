|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Apr 2024
|2 May 2024
|EGM of the company shall be conducted on Thursday, May 02, through VC and other audio visual means (OAVM). EGM 02/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.04.2024) Newspaper Advertisement has been made in regional language, i.e., Guajarati for conducting of an EGM on Thursday May 02, 2024 as per Regulation 47 of SEBI(LODR ) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024) Proceedings Of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)
