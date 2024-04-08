iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Apr 20242 May 2024
EGM of the company shall be conducted on Thursday, May 02, through VC and other audio visual means (OAVM). EGM 02/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.04.2024) Newspaper Advertisement has been made in regional language, i.e., Guajarati for conducting of an EGM on Thursday May 02, 2024 as per Regulation 47 of SEBI(LODR ) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024) Proceedings Of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)

