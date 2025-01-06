iifl-logo-icon 1
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.16
(-2.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Scanpoint Geoma FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.75

2.5

1.24

0.48

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.87

-0.72

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.72

-0.76

-0.06

-0.19

Working capital

3.27

12.33

-4.09

6.49

Other operating items

Operating

4.35

13.19

-3.63

6.21

Capital expenditure

0.52

1.3

0.19

-3.02

Free cash flow

4.87

14.49

-3.44

3.19

Equity raised

91.63

78.73

42.93

12.52

Investing

0.16

-0.32

0.01

0

Financing

29.79

21.74

23.17

39.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

126.45

114.65

62.67

54.99

