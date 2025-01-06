Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.75
2.5
1.24
0.48
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.87
-0.72
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.72
-0.76
-0.06
-0.19
Working capital
3.27
12.33
-4.09
6.49
Other operating items
Operating
4.35
13.19
-3.63
6.21
Capital expenditure
0.52
1.3
0.19
-3.02
Free cash flow
4.87
14.49
-3.44
3.19
Equity raised
91.63
78.73
42.93
12.52
Investing
0.16
-0.32
0.01
0
Financing
29.79
21.74
23.17
39.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
126.45
114.65
62.67
54.99
