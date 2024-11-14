Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024inter alia to consider and approve THE 2nd quarterly results stand alone and consolidated. 1.Considered and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Sparks & Company, Chartered Accountants. Copy of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. 2.Reviewed the disclosure of the Related party Transactions for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. 3.Appointment of Ms. Krishna Manthan Bhavsar India having membership no. A42752 as Company Secretary and compliance officer of the company w.e.f. November 14, 2024.Details as per the regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 is attached herewith as Annexure-A. 4.Reviewed the other business of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board meeting disclosing Date, time and venue of AGM, cut off date, period of book closure and other general business.

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Right Issue of Equity shares to the eligible equity shareholders The board of directors has considered and approved the issue of fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2 each on a right basis for an amount not exceeding 50 crores (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve * Unaudited standalone and consolidated results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Increase of authorized capital Right issue of equity Shares To alter objects of the company Outcome of Board Meeting declaring- quarterly financial results, recommendation of increase in authorized capital and change of object along with proposal of change of name of company and approval of change in registered office and draft notice of postal ballot for shareholders approval Revised outcome of board meeting for July 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024) Revised outcome for revised statement of deviation and variation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 2. Appointment of Ms. Seema Chandresh Vithlani (DIN:-06921003) as an Additional Independent Woman Director of the company Outcome of Board meeting to declare quarterly and year end on March 31, 2024 results and appointment of Seema Vithlani as an Additional independent Director of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for considering right issue matters. Outcome of Board Meeting regarding approval of issue of fully paid equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each. Approval of issue of fully paid equity shares of face value Rs. 2 on a right basis through Right issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Board approved:- This is in furtherance to our letter dated February 13, 2024, regarding approval by the Rights Issue Committee of the board of directors of the Company for the issue of 6,93,07,248 fully paid-up Equity Shares of the face value of Rs2/- each at an issue price of Rs 5/- per Equity Share for an amount aggregating up toRs3,465.36 Lakhs to all the existing equity shareholders of the Company on a rights basis (Rights Issue). The Rights Issue was opened for subscription by eligible equity shareholders on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and closed on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Rights Issue was subscribed for an amount of Rs 4,798.10 Lakhs (approx. 1.38 times), however, out of that, subscriptions amounting Rs 3,490.79 Lakhs were rejected due to technical reasons, hence the actual subscription after technical rejections was Rs 1,307.31 lakhs (approx. 0.38 times). Hence, the Rights Issue has not received the minimum subscription i.e., 90% of the total size of the Rights Issue.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on December 31 2023; 2)Any Other business with the permission of chair Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, inter alia considered and approved- 1. Auditors Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023 and Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 31 Jan 2024