|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|22 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|49:100
|4
|49:100 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|49:100 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD (526544) RECORD DATE 27.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 49 (Forty Nine) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.4/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 100 (Hundred) Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/11/2024 DR-765/2024-2025 *All Money Payable at the time of Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.11.2024)
|Rights
|16 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|67:47
|3
|67:47 Rights Isue of Equity Shares
|67:47 Rights Isue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD. (526544) RECORD DATE 19.04.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 67 (Sixty seven) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.3/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 47 (Forty Seven) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/04/2024 DR-614/2024-2025 *Note: The Issue Price i.e.Rs.5/- is payable on the application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.04.2024)
|Rights
|14 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|1:1
|3
|1:1 Rights Isue of Equity Shares
|1:1 Rights Isue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LIMITED (526544) RECORD DATE 19/02/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.3/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 16/02/2024 DR-719/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.02.2024) The right issue has not received the minimum subscription amount and hence it is cancelled and all application monies will be refunded. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.03.2024)
