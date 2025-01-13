Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.28
-14.02
-21.86
-25.39
Net Worth
3.22
-0.52
-8.36
-11.89
Minority Interest
Debt
52.46
60.89
73.73
68.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
55.68
60.37
65.37
57.06
Fixed Assets
48.84
50.92
52.21
48.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.74
7.75
10.29
6.09
Inventories
6.38
7.43
9.34
5.06
Inventory Days
70.81
Sundry Debtors
0.57
1.27
2.05
0.88
Debtor Days
12.31
Other Current Assets
2.15
1.89
1.97
2.38
Sundry Creditors
-0.61
-1.15
-0.89
-0.64
Creditor Days
8.95
Other Current Liabilities
-1.75
-1.69
-2.18
-1.59
Cash
0.09
1.69
2.86
2.88
Total Assets
55.67
60.36
65.36
57.06
