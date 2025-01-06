Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.44
-5.25
0.04
7.54
Depreciation
-1.59
-1.54
-0.1
-0.27
Tax paid
0
0.38
0
0
Working capital
2.97
4.32
-0.32
2.24
Other operating items
Operating
-3.06
-2.09
-0.38
9.5
Capital expenditure
-6.59
45.86
0
-7.74
Free cash flow
-9.66
43.76
-0.38
1.76
Equity raised
-41.88
-34.98
-37.91
-53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
58.44
60.51
0
-0.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.88
69.29
-38.29
-51.73
No Record Found
