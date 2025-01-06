iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

123.45
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd

Scoobee Garments FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.44

-5.25

0.04

7.54

Depreciation

-1.59

-1.54

-0.1

-0.27

Tax paid

0

0.38

0

0

Working capital

2.97

4.32

-0.32

2.24

Other operating items

Operating

-3.06

-2.09

-0.38

9.5

Capital expenditure

-6.59

45.86

0

-7.74

Free cash flow

-9.66

43.76

-0.38

1.76

Equity raised

-41.88

-34.98

-37.91

-53

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

58.44

60.51

0

-0.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.88

69.29

-38.29

-51.73

Scoobee Garments : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.