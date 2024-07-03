Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹130
Prev. Close₹129.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.67
Day's High₹130
Day's Low₹123.45
52 Week's High₹144.9
52 Week's Low₹66.3
Book Value₹2.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)166.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.28
-14.02
-21.86
-25.39
Net Worth
3.22
-0.52
-8.36
-11.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.08
17.46
0.07
0.04
yoy growth (%)
49.31
22,776.16
56.2
0
Raw materials
-13.84
-8.49
0
-0.05
As % of sales
53.08
48.62
0
106.05
Employee costs
-7.32
-8.03
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.44
-5.25
0.04
7.54
Depreciation
-1.59
-1.54
-0.1
-0.27
Tax paid
0
0.38
0
0
Working capital
2.97
4.32
-0.32
2.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.31
22,776.16
56.2
0
Op profit growth
-130.8
714.76
-0.62
304.81
EBIT growth
-63.69
-3,786.67
-99.37
-1,464.81
Net profit growth
-8.66
-10,600.58
-99.38
-1,286.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,900.4
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,004.2
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,223.75
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,091.9
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,526.25
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Venkitanarayanan Kalpathy Lakshminarayan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dony Dominic
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
T M Poulose
Executive Director
Jeff Jacob
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sathish Kumar Gopa Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alphonsa Jose
Reports by Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd
Summary
Scoobee Day Garments (India) Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style as Victory Paper and Boards (India) Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 9th August. 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala. The Companys name was changed from Victory Paper and Boards (India) Limited to Scoobee Day Garments India Limited on September 06, 2021. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacture and marketing of paper and paperboard. Though the business was commenced, the Company went into lock out on 30 August 2009 due to labor issues and all business activities came to a halt.The present promoters took over the Management in 2017-18, contemplating various options to restart the operations. Though manufacturing operations are yet to be re-started, the company earned a turnover of Rs.1068.22 lakhs and net profit of Rs. 284.13 lakhs during the year 2018-19, by carrying on the business of trading mainly in Aluminium roofing sheets. The Company is having a plant with an installed capacity of 7500 TPA at Elappully in Palakkad district of Kerala.In FY 2019, the Company acquired a production ready textile plant at Karur in Tamil Nadu. It commenced the commercial production in May, 2019. In 2021, it commenced commercial production in Knitting Unit in September, 2021. In 2021, Further Object clause of the Memorandum of Association was also altered in the afore-mentioned Annual General Meeting byappending an additional object as to formulate, promote, fin
Read More
The Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd is ₹166.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd is 0 and 51.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd is ₹66.3 and ₹144.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.74%, 3 Years at -5.32%, 1 Year at 52.04%, 6 Month at 70.25%, 3 Month at 40.66% and 1 Month at 41.20%.
