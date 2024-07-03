Summary

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style as Victory Paper and Boards (India) Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 9th August. 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala. The Companys name was changed from Victory Paper and Boards (India) Limited to Scoobee Day Garments India Limited on September 06, 2021. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacture and marketing of paper and paperboard. Though the business was commenced, the Company went into lock out on 30 August 2009 due to labor issues and all business activities came to a halt.The present promoters took over the Management in 2017-18, contemplating various options to restart the operations. Though manufacturing operations are yet to be re-started, the company earned a turnover of Rs.1068.22 lakhs and net profit of Rs. 284.13 lakhs during the year 2018-19, by carrying on the business of trading mainly in Aluminium roofing sheets. The Company is having a plant with an installed capacity of 7500 TPA at Elappully in Palakkad district of Kerala.In FY 2019, the Company acquired a production ready textile plant at Karur in Tamil Nadu. It commenced the commercial production in May, 2019. In 2021, it commenced commercial production in Knitting Unit in September, 2021. In 2021, Further Object clause of the Memorandum of Association was also altered in the afore-mentioned Annual General Meeting byappending an additional object as to formulate, promote, fin

