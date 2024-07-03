iifl-logo-icon 1
Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd Share Price

123.45
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

  • Open130
  • Day's High130
  • 52 Wk High144.9
  • Prev. Close129.9
  • Day's Low123.45
  • 52 Wk Low 66.3
  • Turnover (lac)3.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)166.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

130

Prev. Close

129.9

Turnover(Lac.)

3.67

Day's High

130

Day's Low

123.45

52 Week's High

144.9

52 Week's Low

66.3

Book Value

2.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

166.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 1.48%

Institutions: 1.48%

Non-Institutions: 23.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.5

13.5

13.5

13.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.28

-14.02

-21.86

-25.39

Net Worth

3.22

-0.52

-8.36

-11.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.08

17.46

0.07

0.04

yoy growth (%)

49.31

22,776.16

56.2

0

Raw materials

-13.84

-8.49

0

-0.05

As % of sales

53.08

48.62

0

106.05

Employee costs

-7.32

-8.03

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.44

-5.25

0.04

7.54

Depreciation

-1.59

-1.54

-0.1

-0.27

Tax paid

0

0.38

0

0

Working capital

2.97

4.32

-0.32

2.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.31

22,776.16

56.2

0

Op profit growth

-130.8

714.76

-0.62

304.81

EBIT growth

-63.69

-3,786.67

-99.37

-1,464.81

Net profit growth

-8.66

-10,600.58

-99.38

-1,286.12

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,900.4

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,004.2

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,223.75

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,091.9

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,526.25

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Venkitanarayanan Kalpathy Lakshminarayan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dony Dominic

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

T M Poulose

Executive Director

Jeff Jacob

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sathish Kumar Gopa Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alphonsa Jose

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd

Summary

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style as Victory Paper and Boards (India) Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 9th August. 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala. The Companys name was changed from Victory Paper and Boards (India) Limited to Scoobee Day Garments India Limited on September 06, 2021. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacture and marketing of paper and paperboard. Though the business was commenced, the Company went into lock out on 30 August 2009 due to labor issues and all business activities came to a halt.The present promoters took over the Management in 2017-18, contemplating various options to restart the operations. Though manufacturing operations are yet to be re-started, the company earned a turnover of Rs.1068.22 lakhs and net profit of Rs. 284.13 lakhs during the year 2018-19, by carrying on the business of trading mainly in Aluminium roofing sheets. The Company is having a plant with an installed capacity of 7500 TPA at Elappully in Palakkad district of Kerala.In FY 2019, the Company acquired a production ready textile plant at Karur in Tamil Nadu. It commenced the commercial production in May, 2019. In 2021, it commenced commercial production in Knitting Unit in September, 2021. In 2021, Further Object clause of the Memorandum of Association was also altered in the afore-mentioned Annual General Meeting byappending an additional object as to formulate, promote, fin
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd share price today?

The Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd is ₹166.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd is 0 and 51.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd is ₹66.3 and ₹144.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd?

Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.74%, 3 Years at -5.32%, 1 Year at 52.04%, 6 Month at 70.25%, 3 Month at 40.66% and 1 Month at 41.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 1.48 %
Public - 23.53 %

