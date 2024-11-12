|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering and approving the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Results September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 12.08.2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29.05.2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the year 2024-25. Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 12Th February, 2024_Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter and Nine months Ended 31st December, 2023. Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
