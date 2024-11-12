Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering and approving the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Results September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 12.08.2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29.05.2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the year 2024-25. Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024