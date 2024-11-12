iifl-logo-icon 1
Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd Board Meeting

115
(4.50%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:13:00 PM

Scoobee Garments CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering and approving the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Results September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 12.08.2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29.05.2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the year 2024-25. Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 12Th February, 2024_Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter and Nine months Ended 31st December, 2023. Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

