|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.08
17.46
0.07
0.04
yoy growth (%)
49.31
22,776.16
56.2
0
Raw materials
-13.84
-8.49
0
-0.05
As % of sales
53.08
48.62
0
106.05
Employee costs
-7.32
-8.03
0
0
As % of sales
28.09
45.99
0
0
Other costs
-4.12
-3.48
-0.38
-0.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.8
19.98
509.8
638.14
Operating profit
0.78
-2.54
-0.31
-0.31
OPM
3.01
-14.59
-409.8
-644.19
Depreciation
-1.59
-1.54
-0.1
-0.27
Interest expense
-3.82
-3.52
0
0
Other income
0.18
2.36
0.46
8.13
Profit before tax
-4.44
-5.25
0.04
7.54
Taxes
0
0.38
0
0
Tax rate
0
-7.32
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.44
-4.86
0.04
7.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.44
-4.86
0.04
7.54
yoy growth (%)
-8.66
-10,600.58
-99.38
-1,286.12
NPM
-17.04
-27.87
60.72
15,433.78
