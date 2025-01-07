iifl-logo-icon 1
Scoobee Day Garments India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.08

17.46

0.07

0.04

yoy growth (%)

49.31

22,776.16

56.2

0

Raw materials

-13.84

-8.49

0

-0.05

As % of sales

53.08

48.62

0

106.05

Employee costs

-7.32

-8.03

0

0

As % of sales

28.09

45.99

0

0

Other costs

-4.12

-3.48

-0.38

-0.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.8

19.98

509.8

638.14

Operating profit

0.78

-2.54

-0.31

-0.31

OPM

3.01

-14.59

-409.8

-644.19

Depreciation

-1.59

-1.54

-0.1

-0.27

Interest expense

-3.82

-3.52

0

0

Other income

0.18

2.36

0.46

8.13

Profit before tax

-4.44

-5.25

0.04

7.54

Taxes

0

0.38

0

0

Tax rate

0

-7.32

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.44

-4.86

0.04

7.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.44

-4.86

0.04

7.54

yoy growth (%)

-8.66

-10,600.58

-99.38

-1,286.12

NPM

-17.04

-27.87

60.72

15,433.78

