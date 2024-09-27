iifl-logo-icon 1
SDC Techmedia Ltd Balance Sheet

9.57
(-4.97%)
Sep 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.49

6.49

6.49

6.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.65

-1.66

-1.99

-0.59

Net Worth

1.84

4.83

4.5

5.9

Minority Interest

Debt

11.33

14.26

17.9

29.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.89

Total Liabilities

13.17

19.09

22.4

36.41

Fixed Assets

14.37

17.02

19.61

22.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

5.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.27

0.18

0.01

1.33

Networking Capital

-1.83

0.98

2.21

7.08

Inventories

0.49

0.48

0.14

0.06

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.55

6.83

6.58

4.98

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.05

3.42

4.86

3.76

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.23

-0.25

-0.92

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.92

-9.52

-9.12

-0.8

Cash

0.36

0.92

0.57

0.22

Total Assets

13.17

19.1

22.4

36.42

