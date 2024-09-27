SDC Techmedia Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.49
6.49
6.49
6.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.65
-1.66
-1.99
-0.59
Net Worth
1.84
4.83
4.5
5.9
Minority Interest
Debt
11.33
14.26
17.9
29.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.89
Total Liabilities
13.17
19.09
22.4
36.41
Fixed Assets
14.37
17.02
19.61
22.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
5.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
0.18
0.01
1.33
Networking Capital
-1.83
0.98
2.21
7.08
Inventories
0.49
0.48
0.14
0.06
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.55
6.83
6.58
4.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.05
3.42
4.86
3.76
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.23
-0.25
-0.92
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.92
-9.52
-9.12
-0.8
Cash
0.36
0.92
0.57
0.22
Total Assets
13.17
19.1
22.4
36.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.