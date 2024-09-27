SDC Techmedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.3
-1.73
0.12
-0.49
Depreciation
-2.28
-3.58
-0.96
-0.66
Tax paid
-0.74
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.49
4.12
-1.34
0.19
Other operating items
Operating
-2.22
-1.19
-2.18
-0.97
Capital expenditure
13.81
5.14
8.02
6.08
Free cash flow
11.58
3.94
5.83
5.1
Equity raised
2.57
4.66
4.41
5.43
Investing
2.37
-0.55
0.35
0.02
Financing
39.69
29.69
19.55
8.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
56.22
37.75
30.15
18.62
