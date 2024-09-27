iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SDC Techmedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.57
(-4.97%)
Sep 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SDC Techmedia Ltd

SDC Techmedia FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.3

-1.73

0.12

-0.49

Depreciation

-2.28

-3.58

-0.96

-0.66

Tax paid

-0.74

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.49

4.12

-1.34

0.19

Other operating items

Operating

-2.22

-1.19

-2.18

-0.97

Capital expenditure

13.81

5.14

8.02

6.08

Free cash flow

11.58

3.94

5.83

5.1

Equity raised

2.57

4.66

4.41

5.43

Investing

2.37

-0.55

0.35

0.02

Financing

39.69

29.69

19.55

8.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

56.22

37.75

30.15

18.62

SDC Techmedia : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SDC Techmedia Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.