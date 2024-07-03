iifl-logo-icon 1
SDC Techmedia Ltd Share Price

9.57
(-4.97%)
Sep 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.57
  • Day's High9.57
  • 52 Wk High13.66
  • Prev. Close10.07
  • Day's Low9.57
  • 52 Wk Low 7.01
  • Turnover (lac)4.78
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SDC Techmedia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

9.57

Prev. Close

10.07

Turnover(Lac.)

4.78

Day's High

9.57

Day's Low

9.57

52 Week's High

13.66

52 Week's Low

7.01

Book Value

2.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SDC Techmedia Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

SDC Techmedia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SDC Techmedia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:25 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.87%

Non-Promoter- 25.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SDC Techmedia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.49

6.49

6.49

6.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.65

-1.66

-1.99

-0.59

Net Worth

1.84

4.83

4.5

5.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

10.21

6.45

3.93

1.04

yoy growth (%)

58.15

64.13

274.8

1,212.12

Raw materials

-2.09

-1.28

-0.42

-0.01

As % of sales

20.49

19.88

10.91

1.53

Employee costs

-2.8

-1.58

-0.82

-0.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.3

-1.73

0.12

-0.49

Depreciation

-2.28

-3.58

-0.96

-0.66

Tax paid

-0.74

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.49

4.12

-1.34

0.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

58.15

64.13

274.8

1,212.12

Op profit growth

69.05

38.66

-837.58

-2.84

EBIT growth

-221.19

-745.86

-136.91

-616.27

Net profit growth

-131.76

-1,487.84

-124.51

-1,051.86

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

SDC Techmedia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

723.85

15.8629,176.05546.942.261,276.11262.71

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,488.2

014,820.31-12.401,532.7729.02

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

119.65

18.6611,934.45307.30.81,871108.96

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

800.6

66.5410,122.3448.160.7680.6115.57

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

484.7

49.189,691.0137.310.8172.9670.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SDC Techmedia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Baskaran Sathya Prakash

Independent Director

Vasudevan Sridharan

Managing Director

Fayaz Usman Faheed

Director

Samia Faheed

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandramouli Banerjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SDC Techmedia Ltd

Summary

SDC TechMedia Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Onesource Techmedia Limited on 30th May, 2008 in Chennai. The Companyname was changed from Onesource Techmedia Limited to SDC Techmedia Limited on October 23, 2019. The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Kishan Kumar Jhunjhunwala along with his relatives and friends with the intention to establish in the media and entertainment sector. The company is engaged in the business of media and entertainment sector. It provide contents in the form of audio and video cassettes, compact disks etc. It entered into royalty agreements with various media houses which pave the way for marketing the contents of Hindi devotional, Bengali devotional, Bengali folk songs, Rajasthani Devotional, Rajasthani Folk, Bhojpuri Bhajan, Bhojpuri film, Animation movie - Jai Vigneswara, Tamil TV serials in India and abroad. The company has been also doing event management business for corporate and small events.Building upon its existing business of Digital Cinema, the Company provides the benefits of Digital delivery and projection to advertising fraternity by providing digital Cinema Advertising. It delivers advertising solutions for national, regional and local marketing needs to its advertisers. Apart from this, it provides huge saving to the advertisers, making the medium one of the most cost effective audiovisual medium of advertising. In case of traditional In-Cinema Advertising, each theatre requires a separate print, but Comp
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SDC Techmedia Ltd share price today?

The SDC Techmedia Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of SDC Techmedia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SDC Techmedia Ltd is ₹6.21 Cr. as of 27 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of SDC Techmedia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SDC Techmedia Ltd is 0 and 3.38 as of 27 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SDC Techmedia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SDC Techmedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SDC Techmedia Ltd is ₹7.01 and ₹13.66 as of 27 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of SDC Techmedia Ltd?

SDC Techmedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.15%, 3 Years at -4.59%, 1 Year at -19.44%, 6 Month at 7.17%, 3 Month at 25.26% and 1 Month at 45.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SDC Techmedia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SDC Techmedia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.13 %

