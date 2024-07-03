SectorEntertainment
Open₹9.57
Prev. Close₹10.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.78
Day's High₹9.57
Day's Low₹9.57
52 Week's High₹13.66
52 Week's Low₹7.01
Book Value₹2.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.49
6.49
6.49
6.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.65
-1.66
-1.99
-0.59
Net Worth
1.84
4.83
4.5
5.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
10.21
6.45
3.93
1.04
yoy growth (%)
58.15
64.13
274.8
1,212.12
Raw materials
-2.09
-1.28
-0.42
-0.01
As % of sales
20.49
19.88
10.91
1.53
Employee costs
-2.8
-1.58
-0.82
-0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.3
-1.73
0.12
-0.49
Depreciation
-2.28
-3.58
-0.96
-0.66
Tax paid
-0.74
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.49
4.12
-1.34
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
58.15
64.13
274.8
1,212.12
Op profit growth
69.05
38.66
-837.58
-2.84
EBIT growth
-221.19
-745.86
-136.91
-616.27
Net profit growth
-131.76
-1,487.84
-124.51
-1,051.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
723.85
|15.86
|29,176.05
|546.94
|2.26
|1,276.11
|262.71
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,488.2
|0
|14,820.31
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|729.02
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
119.65
|18.66
|11,934.45
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
800.6
|66.54
|10,122.34
|48.16
|0.76
|80.61
|15.57
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
484.7
|49.18
|9,691.01
|37.31
|0.8
|172.96
|70.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Baskaran Sathya Prakash
Independent Director
Vasudevan Sridharan
Managing Director
Fayaz Usman Faheed
Director
Samia Faheed
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandramouli Banerjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SDC Techmedia Ltd
Summary
SDC TechMedia Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Onesource Techmedia Limited on 30th May, 2008 in Chennai. The Companyname was changed from Onesource Techmedia Limited to SDC Techmedia Limited on October 23, 2019. The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Kishan Kumar Jhunjhunwala along with his relatives and friends with the intention to establish in the media and entertainment sector. The company is engaged in the business of media and entertainment sector. It provide contents in the form of audio and video cassettes, compact disks etc. It entered into royalty agreements with various media houses which pave the way for marketing the contents of Hindi devotional, Bengali devotional, Bengali folk songs, Rajasthani Devotional, Rajasthani Folk, Bhojpuri Bhajan, Bhojpuri film, Animation movie - Jai Vigneswara, Tamil TV serials in India and abroad. The company has been also doing event management business for corporate and small events.Building upon its existing business of Digital Cinema, the Company provides the benefits of Digital delivery and projection to advertising fraternity by providing digital Cinema Advertising. It delivers advertising solutions for national, regional and local marketing needs to its advertisers. Apart from this, it provides huge saving to the advertisers, making the medium one of the most cost effective audiovisual medium of advertising. In case of traditional In-Cinema Advertising, each theatre requires a separate print, but Comp
Read More
The SDC Techmedia Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SDC Techmedia Ltd is ₹6.21 Cr. as of 27 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of SDC Techmedia Ltd is 0 and 3.38 as of 27 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SDC Techmedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SDC Techmedia Ltd is ₹7.01 and ₹13.66 as of 27 Sep ‘24
SDC Techmedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.15%, 3 Years at -4.59%, 1 Year at -19.44%, 6 Month at 7.17%, 3 Month at 25.26% and 1 Month at 45.81%.
