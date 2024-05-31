The Members,

M/s. SDC Techmedia Limited 33/1, Wallajah Road,

Chepauk, Chennai - 600002

Report on the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of M/s. SDC TECHMEDIA LIMITED ("the Company") which comprises the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements") and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, as applicable.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for the aforesaid Qualified the information financial statements required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

We draw attention to Note No. 7 on long term provisions of the accompanying financial statements for provision for gratuity made during the year for which actuarial valuation report has not been obtained. We are unable to comment whether the provision made is sufficient to cover the future liability and consequently its impact in the profit & loss account in the absence of such report.

We draw attention to Note No. 9 on Provision for Professional Tax, the company has made an adhoc provision of INR

11.91 lakhs the adequacy of the same is not established. Hence, the impact in the profit and loss account is not ascertainable.

We draw attention to Note Nos. 9 & 15 on advance from customers and trade receivables for which the confirmations of balance are not provided to us for our verification. Hence, we are unable to ascertain any consequential effect of the same in the profit and loss account.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

Management Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of

affairs, loss and cash flows of the company in accordance with the other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a

going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought except for the matters described in the paragraph on Emphasis of matter, all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

a) Except for the matter described in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

b) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

c) In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

d) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

e) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A".

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. ) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial

position.

ii. ) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for

which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. ) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education

and Protection Fund by the Company

g) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order"), as amended, issued by

the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

h) In our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and as represented to us by the Company, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary, shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries as per Clause (e)(i) of Rule 11 of Companies Audit and Auditors Rules, 2014.

i) In our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and as represented to us by the Company, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entily(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the

like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries as per Clause (e)(ii) of Rule 11 of Companies Audit and Auditors Rules, 2014.

j) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable by us, we have not come across anything to believe that the representations made by the Company for Clause (i) & (j) as above contain any material misstatement.

k) No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the year.

l) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility & the same has operated only from 30.3.24 to 31.3.24 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with for the aforesaid period. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. However, in our opinion, proper books of accounts stating true & fair states of affairs of the Company, as required under Sec 128(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been maintained by the company for the financial year 2023-24.

For RAY & RAY

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number: 301072E

Sd/-

CA. V RAMAN Partner

Membership No.019839

Place : Chennai

Date : 31-05-2024

UDIN : 24019839BKBZQZ8486

ANNEXURE "A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of

even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. SDC TECHMEDIA LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the

internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of lnternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For RAY & RAY

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number: 301072E

Sd/-

CA. V RAMAN Partner

Membership No.019839 Place : Chennai Date : 31-05-2024 UDIN: 24019839BKBZQZ8486

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of

even date)

I. In respect of Fixed Assets:

a) The Company has maintained records for fixed assets. However, particulars like location and quantity is not being maintained in the fixed assets register.

b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

c) The fixed assets have been physically verified during the year by the Management on a rotational basis and have a regular programme of verification.

d) The Company does not have title to any immovable property.

e) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangibles during the year

f) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceeding have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

II. In respect of Inventories:

a) The inventories have been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification and the procedure of verification followed by the Management is reasonable and adequate. The Management has represented that there were no discrepancies observed during the physical verification. In our opinion, the Company has not maintained the proper records of inventory.

b) According to the best of information available with us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital during the year.

III. According to in the information and explanations given to us, the Company, during the year, has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances, in the nature of loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. Hence, we have nothing to report under sub-clause (a) to (f) of this clause.

IV. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced any loans or advances directly or indirectly to the directors of the Company covered u/s 185 of the Companies Act 2013. The Company has not made investment and given guarantee during the year. Hence, we have nothing to report under this clause.

V. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and therefore, the provisions of this clause is not applicable to the Company.

VI. The company is not prescribed to maintain the cost records as prescribed under Companies (Cost Records and Cost Audit) Rules, 2014 and hence this clause is not applicable.

VII. According to information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues except for few delays observed viz., Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Profession tax,

Tax Deducted at Source and any other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. Instances of such delays which are outstanding for a period of more than six months from the last day of the financial year are as follows:

i.) Employees Provident Fund and Employee State Insurance on employment are neither

deducted from the eligible employees nor contributed by the company for the year ended 31.03.2024, amounting to Rs. 21,600 & Rs.2002 respectively.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount in Rs. Period to which it relates Due Date Date of Payment Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employee State Insurance Contribution* 40,763 Various years - - Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS defaults (including short deductions, short payments and corresponding interest and late fees) 8,96,165 Various years

* The above liability does not include applicable interest, penalty if any.

b) There were no dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes.

VIII. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions that were not recorded in books was surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act 1961.

IX.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or any other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no term loan was obtained by the Company during the year. Hence, we have nothing to report on the utilization of such loans under this clause.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, no short-term loans were raised during the year. Hence, we have nothing to report under this clause.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, we have nothing to report under is clause.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, we have nothing to report under this clause.

X.

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, we have nothing to report under this clause.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, we have nothing to report under this clause.

XI. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, we have nothing to report under this clause.

XIII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

XIV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

XV. (a) & (b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, we have nothing to report under this clause.

(c) & (d) In our opinion, according to the information, representation and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as per the definition contained in the Core Investment Company (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016. Hence, we have nothing to report under this clause.

XVI. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and no cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, we have nothing to report under this clause.

XVIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payments of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XIX. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the books of accounts, there is no unspent amount under Section 135(5) of the Companies Act 2013. Hence, we have nothing to report under this clause.

For RAY & RAY

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number: 301072E

Sd/-

CA. V RAMAN

Partner

Membership No.019839

Place : Chennai

Date : 31-05-2024

UDIN: 24019839BKBZQZ8486