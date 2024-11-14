|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|SDC Techmedia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29(1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the registered office of the Company on Thursday November 14 2024 at 4.00 P.M. to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30 2024 among other items. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Re-appointment of M/s S B S B And Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company to conduct internal audit of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025
|Board Meeting
|31 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|SDC Techmedia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March 2024. SDC Techmedia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve we wish to inform you that, the members of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors has decided to adjourn the Meetings of Audit Committee and Board, respectively, on Friday, 31st May, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) It has come to our notice that there is an inadvertent typographical error in the Cash Flow Statement submitted vide acknowledgement no. 7375588. In view of the above, we are filing the revised Cash Flow Statement as part of the Audited Financial Statements for the Half Year and Year ended 31.03.2024. A re-scheduled Board of Directors Meeting was held on 31st May, 2024 which approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended 31.03.2024. We are enclosing herewith covering letter, Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended 31.03.2024 along with the Audit Report and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the Half Year and Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
