SDC Techmedia Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.57
(-4.97%)
Sep 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

10.21

6.45

3.93

1.04

yoy growth (%)

58.15

64.13

274.8

1,212.12

Raw materials

-2.09

-1.28

-0.42

-0.01

As % of sales

20.49

19.88

10.91

1.53

Employee costs

-2.8

-1.58

-0.82

-0.58

As % of sales

27.45

24.52

21.07

56.04

Other costs

-1.63

-1.41

-1.1

-0.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.97

21.83

28.05

62.72

Operating profit

3.68

2.17

1.57

-0.21

OPM

36.07

33.75

39.95

-20.3

Depreciation

-2.28

-3.58

-0.96

-0.66

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.57

-0.05

0

Other income

0.01

0.23

-0.42

0.39

Profit before tax

1.3

-1.73

0.12

-0.49

Taxes

-0.74

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-57.59

0

0

3.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.55

-1.73

0.12

-0.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.55

-1.73

0.12

-0.51

yoy growth (%)

-131.76

-1,487.84

-124.51

-1,051.86

NPM

5.39

-26.88

3.17

-48.6

