|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
10.21
6.45
3.93
1.04
yoy growth (%)
58.15
64.13
274.8
1,212.12
Raw materials
-2.09
-1.28
-0.42
-0.01
As % of sales
20.49
19.88
10.91
1.53
Employee costs
-2.8
-1.58
-0.82
-0.58
As % of sales
27.45
24.52
21.07
56.04
Other costs
-1.63
-1.41
-1.1
-0.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.97
21.83
28.05
62.72
Operating profit
3.68
2.17
1.57
-0.21
OPM
36.07
33.75
39.95
-20.3
Depreciation
-2.28
-3.58
-0.96
-0.66
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.57
-0.05
0
Other income
0.01
0.23
-0.42
0.39
Profit before tax
1.3
-1.73
0.12
-0.49
Taxes
-0.74
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-57.59
0
0
3.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.55
-1.73
0.12
-0.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.55
-1.73
0.12
-0.51
yoy growth (%)
-131.76
-1,487.84
-124.51
-1,051.86
NPM
5.39
-26.88
3.17
-48.6
