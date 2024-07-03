SDC Techmedia Ltd Summary

SDC TechMedia Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Onesource Techmedia Limited on 30th May, 2008 in Chennai. The Companyname was changed from Onesource Techmedia Limited to SDC Techmedia Limited on October 23, 2019. The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Kishan Kumar Jhunjhunwala along with his relatives and friends with the intention to establish in the media and entertainment sector. The company is engaged in the business of media and entertainment sector. It provide contents in the form of audio and video cassettes, compact disks etc. It entered into royalty agreements with various media houses which pave the way for marketing the contents of Hindi devotional, Bengali devotional, Bengali folk songs, Rajasthani Devotional, Rajasthani Folk, Bhojpuri Bhajan, Bhojpuri film, Animation movie - Jai Vigneswara, Tamil TV serials in India and abroad. The company has been also doing event management business for corporate and small events.Building upon its existing business of Digital Cinema, the Company provides the benefits of Digital delivery and projection to advertising fraternity by providing digital Cinema Advertising. It delivers advertising solutions for national, regional and local marketing needs to its advertisers. Apart from this, it provides huge saving to the advertisers, making the medium one of the most cost effective audiovisual medium of advertising. In case of traditional In-Cinema Advertising, each theatre requires a separate print, but Company system require only one print or one Beta Tape and the ad can be played in any number of theatres as required. Different language commercial can be played in different states as per the requirement of the advertisers, with the Company. The Company is capable of delivering high definition images. Thus ads shot on high definition format can be displayed on Company system with no loss of quality.