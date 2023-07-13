3:5 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES LIMITED (542753) RECORD DATE 13.07.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 3 (Three) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a premium of Re.1.40 per share on Rights basis for every 5 (Five) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 13/07/2023 DR-570/2023-2024 * Note: As per Terms of Payment : The Issue Price of Rs.2.40 per Equity Share shall be payable at the time of application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.07.2023)