SER Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
0.01
-0.15
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.02
0.01
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
-0.56
0.23
0.13
Other operating items
Operating
-0.42
-0.62
0.07
0.08
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.12
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.41
-0.74
0.07
0.08
Equity raised
0.09
0.37
0.62
0.28
Investing
0
0.16
0
-0.14
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.31
-0.2
0.69
0.23
No Record Found
