SectorLogistics
Open₹27.3
Prev. Close₹18.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹28.66
Day's Low₹27.3
52 Week's High₹28.66
52 Week's Low₹27.3
Book Value₹3.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.56
-0.44
-0.3
-0.15
Net Worth
0.43
0.55
0.69
0.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.06
0
yoy growth (%)
18.49
-92.42
780.08
0.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
0.01
-0.15
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.02
0.01
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
-0.56
0.23
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.49
-92.42
780.08
0.51
Op profit growth
-34.4
29.38
10.89
-49.06
EBIT growth
-1,250.66
-112.72
377.5
-90.67
Net profit growth
-760.73
-119.86
457.23
-92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
698.65
|32.88
|42,568.35
|343.44
|1.65
|2,201.9
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
280.95
|209.66
|20,947.11
|38.01
|0
|2,204.28
|131
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,350.6
|56.34
|15,069.97
|79.12
|0.39
|1,511.69
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,081.1
|21.64
|8,426.32
|118.2
|0.65
|993.5
|234.81
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
401.25
|0
|7,118.44
|-48.21
|0
|112.51
|54.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Narendra Goel
Independent Director
Jayant Mitra
Non Executive Director
Arvind Sampat Khot
Non Executive Director
Savita Goel
Independent Director
Mahesh Doifode
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ronak Jain
Reports by SER Industries Ltd
Summary
SER Industries Limited provides freight transportation and related services in India. It operates normal trucks and container trucks. The company is based in Mumbai, India.SER Industries is a public limited company and was incorporated in the year 1963. The registered office of the company is located at Bangalore.
Read More
The SER Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SER Industries Ltd is ₹2.84 Cr. as of 17 Apr ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SER Industries Ltd is 0 and 7.97 as of 17 Apr ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SER Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SER Industries Ltd is ₹27.3 and ₹28.66 as of 17 Apr ‘25
SER Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
