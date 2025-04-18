iifl-logo
SER Industries Ltd Share Price

28.66
(57.47%)
Apr 17, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.3
  • Day's High28.66
  • 52 Wk High28.66
  • Prev. Close18.2
  • Day's Low27.3
  • 52 Wk Low 27.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SER Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

27.3

Prev. Close

18.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

28.66

Day's Low

27.3

52 Week's High

28.66

52 Week's Low

27.3

Book Value

3.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SER Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

SER Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SER Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Apr, 2025
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.29%

Non-Promoter- 44.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SER Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.99

0.99

0.99

0.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.56

-0.44

-0.3

-0.15

Net Worth

0.43

0.55

0.69

0.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.06

0

yoy growth (%)

18.49

-92.42

780.08

0.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

0.01

-0.15

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0.02

0.01

0

0

Working capital

-0.11

-0.56

0.23

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.49

-92.42

780.08

0.51

Op profit growth

-34.4

29.38

10.89

-49.06

EBIT growth

-1,250.66

-112.72

377.5

-90.67

Net profit growth

-760.73

-119.86

457.23

-92

No Record Found

SER Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

698.65

32.8842,568.35343.441.652,201.9199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

280.95

209.6620,947.1138.0102,204.28131

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,350.6

56.3415,069.9779.120.391,511.69628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,081.1

21.648,426.32118.20.65993.5234.81

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

401.25

07,118.44-48.210112.5154.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SER Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Narendra Goel

Independent Director

Jayant Mitra

Non Executive Director

Arvind Sampat Khot

Non Executive Director

Savita Goel

Independent Director

Mahesh Doifode

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ronak Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SER Industries Ltd

Summary

SER Industries Limited provides freight transportation and related services in India. It operates normal trucks and container trucks. The company is based in Mumbai, India.SER Industries is a public limited company and was incorporated in the year 1963. The registered office of the company is located at Bangalore.
Company FAQs

What is the SER Industries Ltd share price today?

The SER Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of SER Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SER Industries Ltd is ₹2.84 Cr. as of 17 Apr ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SER Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SER Industries Ltd is 0 and 7.97 as of 17 Apr ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SER Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SER Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SER Industries Ltd is ₹27.3 and ₹28.66 as of 17 Apr ‘25

What is the CAGR of SER Industries Ltd?

SER Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SER Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SER Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SER Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

