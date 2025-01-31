|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2025
|13 Jan 2025
|SER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Q3 Un-Audited Financial Result 31122024 Q3 Un-Audited Financial Result 31122024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|SER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE SER Q2 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT 30092024 Un- Audited Financial Result 30092024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|SER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q1 Un-Audited Financial Result 30062024 Q1 Un-audited Financial Result 30062024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|SER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q4 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT 31032024 BOARD MEETING HELD ON 28th May 2024 at 12:30 PM . Q4 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT 31032024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
