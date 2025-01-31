iifl-logo
SER Industries Ltd Board Meeting

28.66
(57.47%)
Apr 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

SER Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/04/2024calendar-icon
19/04/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Jan 202513 Jan 2025
SER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Q3 Un-Audited Financial Result 31122024 Q3 Un-Audited Financial Result 31122024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025)
Board Meeting30 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
SER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE SER Q2 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT 30092024 Un- Audited Financial Result 30092024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
SER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q1 Un-Audited Financial Result 30062024 Q1 Un-audited Financial Result 30062024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20247 May 2024
SER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q4 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT 31032024 BOARD MEETING HELD ON 28th May 2024 at 12:30 PM . Q4 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT 31032024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

SER Industries: Related News

No Record Found

