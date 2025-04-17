Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
698.65
|32.88
|42,568.35
|343.44
|1.65
|2,201.9
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
280.95
|209.66
|20,947.11
|38.01
|0
|2,204.28
|131
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,350.6
|56.34
|15,069.97
|79.12
|0.39
|1,511.69
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,081.1
|21.64
|8,426.32
|118.2
|0.65
|993.5
|234.81
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
401.25
|0
|7,118.44
|-48.21
|0
|112.51
|54.07
