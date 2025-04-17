iifl-logo
SER Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.66
(57.47%)
Apr 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.06

0

yoy growth (%)

18.49

-92.42

780.08

0.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales

1,045.6

1,299.66

53.01

453.56

Other costs

-0.09

-0.16

-0.19

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,620.09

3,435.3

318.38

1,800.27

Operating profit

-0.14

-0.21

-0.16

-0.15

OPM

-2,565.69

-4,634.97

-271.39

-2,153.84

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

0.33

0.02

0.13

Profit before tax

-0.22

0.01

-0.15

-0.03

Taxes

0.02

0.01

0

0

Tax rate

-9.92

56.85

0.48

-13.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.19

0.03

-0.15

-0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.19

0.03

-0.15

-0.02

yoy growth (%)

-760.73

-119.86

457.23

-92

NPM

-3,571.67

640.56

-244.33

-385.89

