Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.19
10
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.95
15.85
6.68
11.67
Net Worth
69.14
25.85
11.68
16.67
Minority Interest
Debt
19.45
29.62
40.15
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.42
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
89.01
55.47
51.83
16.67
Fixed Assets
1.18
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.84
25.87
34.77
10.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.47
1.75
0.7
Networking Capital
1.02
1.13
5.89
-0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.59
1.02
4.93
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0.17
1.08
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.58
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.99
-0.02
-0.1
-0.03
Cash
27.89
0.79
0.99
0.2
Total Assets
63.94
28.26
43.4
11.68
