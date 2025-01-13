iifl-logo-icon 1
Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd Balance Sheet

34.94
(-0.57%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.19

10

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.95

15.85

6.68

11.67

Net Worth

69.14

25.85

11.68

16.67

Minority Interest

Debt

19.45

29.62

40.15

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.42

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

89.01

55.47

51.83

16.67

Fixed Assets

1.18

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

33.84

25.87

34.77

10.81

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.47

1.75

0.7

Networking Capital

1.02

1.13

5.89

-0.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.59

1.02

4.93

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0

0.17

1.08

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.58

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.99

-0.02

-0.1

-0.03

Cash

27.89

0.79

0.99

0.2

Total Assets

63.94

28.26

43.4

11.68

