Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.5
0.58
-1.11
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.19
-0.16
-0.02
Working capital
0.11
0.54
-2.24
-12.97
Other operating items
Operating
0.44
0.93
-3.51
-12.93
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.84
Free cash flow
0.44
0.93
-3.51
-13.77
Equity raised
6.2
5.41
8.22
45.61
Investing
0.09
0
0
-25.94
Financing
0.09
0.09
-0.27
0.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.83
6.44
4.44
6.31
No Record Found
