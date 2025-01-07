iifl-logo-icon 1
Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

36.25
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

-0.26

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.17

-0.1

-1.75

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.1

-1.75

-0.46

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.69

0.7

0.64

0.52

Profit before tax

0.5

0.58

-1.11

0.05

Taxes

-0.17

-0.19

-0.16

-0.02

Tax rate

-33.36

-32.65

14.4

-34.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.33

0.39

-1.27

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.13

0.03

Net profit

0.33

0.39

-1.4

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-13.33

-127.95

-1,922.96

-97.28

NPM

0

0

0

0

